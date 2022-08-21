Search

21 Aug 2022

Longford SFC: Killoe overcome Carrickedmond to get back on track in the Connolly Cup

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group 2 - Round 3

longford gaa

Tommy Donohoe, the manager of Killoe Emmet Og senior football squad Photo: Syl Healy

Reporter:

Padraic O'Brien

21 Aug 2022 9:12 PM

Email:

padraig.obrien@longfordleader.ie

Under pressure after losing their first two fixtures in Group 2 of the Senior Football Championship, Killoe overcame Carrickedmond to get back on track in the Connolly Cup.

Killoe Emmet Og . . . 2-11    Carrickedmond . . . 0-6 

A nervous start by Emmet Og in the perfect sunny conditions at Keenan Park in Ardagh on Sunday evening saw them behind by 0-4 to 0-0 with eight minutes gone on the clock following a flying start by Carrick but Tommy Donohoe's side gradually got their act together to come out on top. 

In a game of many missed chances with both sides shooting several bad wides, Killoe ended up leading by 0-6 to 0-4 at the break and struck the killer blow when Mark Hughes scored a crucial goal with ten minutes gone in the second half.  

The deadly accurate Hughes was in excellent form in clocking up the impressive total of 1-8 (4 frees) with substitute Ciaran Donohoe grabbing the second goal with time running out. 

KILLOE EMMET OG: Shane Fitzpatrick; Jake Donnelly, Ryan Moffett, Gavin Farrelly; Niall Farrelly, Michael Quinn, Ronan Keogh; Simon Kiernan, Daniel Mimnagh (0-1, free); Cian Farrelly, Mark Hughes (1-8, 4 frees), Shane Clarke; Cian Dooner, Ronan McGoldrick (0-1, mark), Eugene Clarke.

Subs:- James Moran (0-1) for S Kiernan (injured, 25 mins); Denis McGoldrick for C Dooner (37 mins); Ciaran Donohoe (1-0) for R McGoldrick (56 mins); Eamon Keogh for D Mimnagh (stoppage time). 

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Conor Mulvey, Padraig McGrath, Pauric Dempsey; Fionn Morgan, Barry O’Farrell, Niall O’Farrell; Enda Farrell, Sean Donohoe; Adam Quinn (0-1), Kyle Kenny (0-2), Eoghan McCormack (0-3, two frees); Shane McGoey, Rioch Farrell, Ross Doherty.

Subs:- Shaun McGrath for R Doherty (half-time); Paddy Farrell for S Donohoe (injured, 35 mins); John McCormack for C Mulvey (injured, 38 mins); David Shannon for R Farrell (46 mins); John O’Shea for N O’Farrell (46 mins). 

Referee: Aidan Dowler (Ardagh Moydow). 

