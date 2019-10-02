Crisis management plans activated ahead of #StormLorenzo

Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is proudly sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available

Representatives of the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport today (Wednesday, October 2) attended the National Emergency Co-ordination Group in preparation for the arrival of Storm Lorenzo.

All transport operators remain in a state of preparedness in expectation of the storm’s arrival and crisis management plans have been activated.

Key Public Safety Messages:

· Members of the public are being urged to remain aware of local conditions by checking MetÉireann.ie, their Local Authority website, and local radio for information during the severe weather.

· Roads users should exercise caution while using the roads and heed the advice of both an Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority when travelling during the severe weather.

· Transport users are advised to check transport operator websites and social media sites for any travel updates. Those who are travelling by air are encouraged to check with their operator for the most up to date flight information.

The Irish Coast Guard and the RNLI have issued a joint warning to the public as Storm Lorenzo approaches to remind people to pay particular attention to their personal safety while outdoors and along the coastline during this time.

While the severity of the storm is not fully known and its path is changeable the organisations have issued advice to mariners to monitor all sea area forecasts broadcast by Met Éireann, be prepared and to take heed of the advice and sea conditions. Leisure craft users are also being advised to avoid any unnecessary sea activity.

In addition, walkers are advised to avoid any exposed areas, including seafront walkways, as they may be hit by sudden gusts exposing themselves to unnecessary danger.



Coast Guard Operations Manager Derek Flanagan said: “We wish to remind everybody to take note of the weather forecasts and we are reminding walkers to ‘Stay Back – Stay Dry – Stay High’.



RNLI Lifesaving Manager Sean Dillon added: “Our lifeboat crews have been busy this year and are ever ready to answer any call for help. However, they would always prefer that people take advice and stay safe during storm warnings than put themselves and others at risk by their actions.

If you see someone in difficulty or are concerned about somebody’s whereabouts on or near the water use VHF channel 16 or dial 112, and ask for the Coast Guard.



Useful links:

· For weather updates, visit Met Eireann’s website: www.met.ie

· For updates on conditions on Motorways and National Roads: www.tii.ie

· For advice on driving during severe weather please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

