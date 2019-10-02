Safety tips for drivers and homeowners ahead of #StormLorenzo

Our Storm Lorenzo coverage is proudly sponsored by Supermac's Longford - Delivery service available

As we enter the first weekend in October, Liberty Insurance issues safety tips for drivers and homeowners ahead of Storm Lorenzo reaching Ireland.

Met Éireann has issued an Orange Weather warning for western counties, with a yellow warning in place for the rest of the country.

Ahead of Storm Lorenzo, Sean Brett, at Liberty Insurance, offers some tips on staying safe on the road and at home in the days ahead: “We recommend our customers maintain a high level of diligence around their home and drive safely during the forecasted poor weather conditions. This is particularly important for motorists and homeowners in western parts of the country where we anticipate high seas, severe winds, and heavy rain.”

Staying safe on the road

*Adhere to Government advice on driving during stormy conditions. Road users should take particular care when driving in these forecasted wet, flooded, and windy conditions.

*During poor weather conditions, it’s important to be mindful of your surroundings as road users such as pedestrians and cyclists are vulnerable.

* Drive slowly. If you cannot avoid driving in severe winds and heavy rain, reduce your speed below the speed limit so you can appropriately respond to patches of poor visibility.

* Avoid sudden starts and stops. On slippery roads, be sure to avoid quickly accelerating and braking to prevent losing control of your vehicle.

* If you do start to skid on a patch of slippery road, avoid using the brakes as this will prolong the skid. Instead, take your foot off the accelerator to allow yourself to reduce speed until you can gain control of the car.

* Stock an emergency kit. In the event that you do have to pull over during heavy rainfall or you find yourself with a broken-down vehicle, be prepared with an emergency kit. Recommended items include: a hi-visibility jacket, a torch and batteries, hand-warmers, drinking water, jump leads, and standalone emergency lights.

Staying safe around the home

*Batten down the hatches for what is forecasted to be a severely windy and rainy couple of days. Lock all outside windows and doors at houses, sheds, and garages.

*Securely stow away or lock down any trampolines, bins, flowerpots etc. to avoid any severe winds dislodging or shifting these articles against your home, potentially damaging it.

* Have a fully charged mobile phone to hand so you can call for assistance in the event of an emergency.

* If safe to do so, clear loose and clogged rain gutters to prevent misdirected flooding around your home, which is a potential hazard when heavy rain is forecast.

* Finally, Home insurance and motor insurance policies apply as normal in a storm. Insurance cover is not impacted by the weather conditions.

