Support for householders in areas affected by Storm Lorenzo

Staff from the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection will be available to support householders in areas affected by Storm Lorenzo.

The Department’s Community Welfare Services staff will engage with the relevant local authorities and will quickly assess the level of service required in affected areas. This interagency response ensures that supports will be provided to those affected as swiftly as possible. The Humanitarian Assistance scheme will be activated as necessary.



This Scheme provides assistance to people whose homes are damaged by flooding or severe weather events, who are not in a position to meet costs for essential needs, household items and in some instances structural repair. The scheme is means tested and assistance is not provided for losses which are covered by insurance or for commercial and business losses.



Further information on the Humanitarian Assistance Scheme is available on our website.



Currently, DEASP offices are expected to remain open, subject to further warnings and local conditions. If customers are unable to attend an appointment due to weather conditions, they are advised to contact their Intreo Centre to rearrange.



A list of DEASP office contact numbers is available here.



Further updates will be placed on the Department’s website www.welfare.ie and on Twitter @welfare_ie

