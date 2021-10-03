Longford GAA results scoreboard

Search

04/10/2021

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-11 Carrickedmond 1-10
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), Fr Manning Gaels 0-8 Colmcille 3-16

Longford SFC: Gutsy Carrickedmond spring surprise to knock Slashers out

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A - Round 5

Building on a great start in establishing a 1-3 to 0-0 lead in a storming first quarter display, gutsy Carrickedmond stuck it out to spring a surprise in knocking Longford Slashers out of the 2021 Senior Football Championship.

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), St. Mary's Granard 0-5 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-15
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Clonguish 1-10 Abbeylara 1-12
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Dromard 4-7 Rathcline 0-12

Longford SFC: Dromard through to the quarter-finals as Rathcline lose out

Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B - Round 5

Dromard are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after scoring a comfortable win over Rathcline in the make or break Group B Round 5 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening. 

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Cashel 0-0 Colmcille 0-0
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Brigid's Killashee 1-18 Ballymahon 1-8

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 5), Kenagh 1-8 Sean Connollys 2-5

Longford IFC: Sean Connolly’s draw with Kenagh to clinch semi-final spot

Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B - Round 5

Two second half goals from Daniel Reynolds saw Sean Connolly’s advance to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals after a draw with Kenagh in the crunch Group B clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Junior A Football Championship Group A
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Legan Sarsfields W/O Mullinalaghta St. Columba's -

Junior A Football Championship Group B
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), Fr Manning Gaels - Ballymore W/O
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Dromard - Grattan Og W/O

Junior B Championship
Wed, 29 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon 0-9 Fr Manning Gaels 0-6

Under 17 Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 28 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 4-6 Granard 0-17
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og 2-9 Carrick Sarsfields 1-12

Under 17 Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 30 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 5), Southern Gaels 6-14 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-5

Under 13 A Football Championship
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Southern Gaels 0-22 St. Vincent's 0-25
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Semi Final), Granard 0-19 Longford Slashers 0-17

Under 13 A Football Shield
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 0-12 Clonguish Og 0-37
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 0-32 St. Francis 0-9

Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Wed, 29 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 0-30 Shannon Gaels 0-14
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Shannon Gaels 0-16 Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-38
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og W/O Grattan Gaels -

