Longford GAA results scoreboard
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group A
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 0-11 Carrickedmond 1-10
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 5), Fr Manning Gaels 0-8 Colmcille 3-16
Longford SFC: Gutsy Carrickedmond spring surprise to knock Slashers out
Building on a great start in establishing a 1-3 to 0-0 lead in a storming first quarter display, gutsy Carrickedmond stuck it out to spring a surprise in knocking Longford Slashers out of the 2021 Senior Football Championship.
Peter Hanley Motors Senior Football Championship Group B
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Michael Moran Park, (Round 5), St. Mary's Granard 0-5 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 1-15
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Clonguish 1-10 Abbeylara 1-12
Glennon Brothers Pearse Park: Dromard 4-7 Rathcline 0-12
Longford SFC: Dromard through to the quarter-finals as Rathcline lose out
Dromard are through to the Senior Football Championship quarter-finals after scoring a comfortable win over Rathcline in the make or break Group B Round 5 game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Saturday evening.
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group A
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Round 5), Cashel 0-0 Colmcille 0-0
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), St. Brigid's Killashee 1-18 Ballymahon 1-8
Mulleady Group Intermediate Football Championship Group B
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, (Round 5), Kenagh 1-8 Sean Connollys 2-5
Longford IFC: Sean Connolly’s draw with Kenagh to clinch semi-final spot
Two second half goals from Daniel Reynolds saw Sean Connolly’s advance to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals after a draw with Kenagh in the crunch Group B clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Junior A Football Championship Group A
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: TBC, (Round 4), Legan Sarsfields W/O Mullinalaghta St. Columba's -
Junior A Football Championship Group B
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 3), Fr Manning Gaels - Ballymore W/O
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Pairc na nGael, (Round 3), Dromard - Grattan Og W/O
Junior B Championship
Wed, 29 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 3), Ballymahon 0-9 Fr Manning Gaels 0-6
Under 17 Football Championship Group 1
Tue, 28 Sep, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 5), Longford Slashers 4-6 Granard 0-17
Sun, 03 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og 2-9 Carrick Sarsfields 1-12
Under 17 Football Championship Group 2
Thu, 30 Sep, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 5), Southern Gaels 6-14 Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 0-5
Under 13 A Football Championship
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Allen Park, (Semi Final), Southern Gaels 0-22 St. Vincent's 0-25
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Monaduff, (Semi Final), Granard 0-19 Longford Slashers 0-17
Under 13 A Football Shield
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 0-12 Clonguish Og 0-37
Mon, 27 Sep, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 1), Northern Gaels 0-32 St. Francis 0-9
Under 13 B Football Championship Group 2
Wed, 29 Sep, Venue: Dunbeggan, (Round 4), Grattan Gaels 0-30 Shannon Gaels 0-14
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 5), Shannon Gaels 0-16 Ballymahon Forgney Carrick Sarsfields 0-38
Sat, 02 Oct, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Og W/O Grattan Gaels -
Man accused of sexual assault and production of child pornography sent forward to trial at Midlands Circuit Court
A parade led by a Defence Forces Colour Party, followed by the Peter Keenan Branch of the ONE and Longford Pipe Band
A woman arrested in connection to the alleged stabbing of a man in Longford town during the early hours of this morning has been released without charge.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.