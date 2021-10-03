Longford SFC: Gutsy Carrickedmond spring surprise to knock Slashers out

Building on a great start in establishing a 1-3 to 0-0 lead in a storming first quarter display, gutsy Carrickedmond stuck it out to spring a surprise in knocking Longford Slashers out of the 2021 Senior Football Championship.

Carrickedmond . . . 1-10 Longford Slashers . . . 0-11

Defender Michael Cahill capitalised on a bad mistake to score the decisive only goal with nine minutes gone on the clock in the crucial Group A final round game at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday evening.

Slashers gradually battled back to close the gap and were on level terms (0-10 to 1-7) when Gerard Flynn shot over the bar in the 47th minute and looked like surviving.

But resolute Carrickedmond (overcoming the setback of a black card for Sean Kelly midway through the second half) were in no mood to let the game slip from their grasp and scored three more points in the final quarter to clinch a deserved victory.

The reward for Stephen Coy’s side is a quarter-final meeting against Mullinalaghta while Slashers are pitched into the relegation play-offs and a clash against Clonguish.

CARRICKEDMOND: Garret Higgins; Padraig McGrath, Kevin Moran, Niall O’Farrell; Fionn Morgan, Barry O’Farrell, Michael Cahill (1-1); Patrick Farrell, John O’Shea; Enda Farrell (0-1), Rioch Farrell, Adam Quinn; Sean Kelly (0-1), David Shannon (0-1), Aidan McGuire (0-4, all frees).

Subs:- Eoghan McCormack (0-2, one free) for K Moran (half-time); Jonathan Keegan for P Farrell (55 mins).

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Eoin McGuinness; Ronan Kenny, Ronan Sheehan, Cian McGuinness; Peter Lynn (0-1), Dermot Brady, Gerard Flynn (0-1); Daire O’Brien, Andrew Dalton (0-1); Sean Clarke (0-4, all frees), Conor Clarke, Darragh O’Connell; Robbie Clarke, Robbie O’Connell (0-1, free), Ruairi Clarke (0-2).

Subs:- Niall Mulligan (0-1) for C Clarke (23 mins); Cian O Nuallain for D O’Connell (53 mins); Paddy Duggan for C McGuinness (59 mins); Sean Morgan for R Kenny (four minutes into stoppage time).

Referee: Fergal Kelly (Ballymahon).

Colmcille cruise to a very easy win over Fr Manning Gaels

With Colmcille already qualified for the quarter-finals and Fr Manning Gaels in the relegation play-offs, there was little at stake in the other Group A final round game at the Dromard grounds on Sunday evening. Eugene McCormack’s side were in complete control in cruising to a very easy 3-16 to 0-8 win.