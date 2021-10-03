Longford IFC: Sean Connolly’s draw with Kenagh to clinch semi-final spot

Daniel Reynolds (who scored both goals) on the ball for Connolly's in facing the challenge of Kenagh's John Gill. Action from the IFC game Photo: Syl Healy
Two second half goals from Daniel Reynolds saw Sean Connolly’s advance to the Intermediate Football Championship semi-finals after a draw with Kenagh in the crunch Group B clash at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.
Sean Connolly’s . . . 2-5 Kenagh . . . 1-8
Reynolds got his first goal in the 36th minute and five minutes later got a second to put his side ahead by six points. Credit to Kenagh they came back and grabbed a goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time but it was too late.
Kenagh will rue missed opportunities. They kicked a number of poor wides and took the wrong options on a few occasions. Connolly’s also kicked wides but the two goals they scored proved crucial in clinching a place in the last four.
SEAN CONNOLLY’S: Killian Reynolds; John McKenna, Sean O’Sullivan, Patrick Reynolds; Gregory Masterson, Dessie Reynolds, John Rawle; Stephen Lynch (0-1,’45), Daire Duggan; Dylan Lynch, Ronan McGreal (0-1), Sean Kenny; Conor Blessington, Daniel Reynolds (2-3,1f), John Doris.
Subs:- Sean Farrell for J Rawle (injured, 20 mins); Darragh Earlie for G Masterson (45 mins); Evan Tully for C Blessington (50 mins); Brendan Treacy for S Farrell (59 mins).
KENAGH: Andrew McCormack; Graham Forbes, Andrew Dalton, John Gill; Ruairi Carberry, Gary Kenny, Karl Farrell (0-1); Alan Jones, Dylan Horkan; Aidan Carberry, Keelin McGann (0-5, 3f), Ronan Hughes; Chris Carberry, Thomas McGann (1-2,1m), Shane Farrell.
Subs:- Sean Canavan for S Farrell (injured, 19 mins); David Jones for D Horkan (48 mins); Aidan Carrbery for C Carberry (55 mins).
Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).
2021 Intermediate Championship Semi-Finals
St Brigid’s Killashee v Sean Connolly’s
Ardagh Moydow v Ballymahon
