02/09/2021

Ladies Football finals take centre stage this weekend

Ladies Football finals take centre stage this weekend

Enda Treacy

The TG4TV All-Ireland Ladies Football Championships reach their climax this weekend with three finals taking place in a triple header in Croke Park this coming Sunday, as six teams fight it out to climb the steps of the Hogan Stand.

The Junior decider sees Antrim and Wicklow getting the day's showcase underway, throwing in at 11.45am, while the Intermediate final will see Westmeath and Wexford face off a few hours later at 1.45pm, with promotion to the senior ranks for 2022 also at stake for the winner.

Reigning All-Ireland champions Dublin will be looking to make it their fifth title in succession as they face near neighbours, and recently promoted Meath in the senior decider at 4.15pm.

All games will be televised live on TG4 throughout the day with coverage starting at 11.35am in what promises to be a cracking days football in the capital.

