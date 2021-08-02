Longford GAA results scoreboard
All County Football League Division 1
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 6), Mostrim 1-10 Killoe Young Emmets 2-16
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Oliver Lynch Park, (Round 6), Abbeylara 1-13 Longford Slashers 0-14
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 6), Fr Manning Gaels 1-15 Dromard 0-17
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: The Laurels, (Round 6), Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 2-13 Clonguish 0-7
Mullinalaghta prove too strong for Clonguish in Longford senior football league
Round 6 of the senior football league marked the return of the county players to competitive club action and superior Mullinalaghta proved too strong for Clonguish at the Laurels on Saturday evening.
Jason Kelly goal gives Abbeylara the edge over Longford Slashers
A Jason Kelly goal in the 20th minute of the first half proved to be the difference as Abbeylara overcame an early three point deficit to defeat Longford Slashers in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Lynch Park on Friday night.
All County Football League Division 2
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 6), Ballymahon 2-6 Ardagh Moydow GAA 2-6
Sat, 31 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 6), Kenagh 2-9 Sean Connollys 1-5
All County Football League Division 3
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 6), Longford Slashers 1-11 Grattan Og 1-16
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Allen Park, (Round 6), Clonguish - Killoe Young Emmets W/O
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 6), Colmcille 4-11 Legan Sarsfields 0-11
All County Football League Division 4
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: C & D Devine Park Edgeworthstown, (Round 5), Mostrim - Dromard W/O
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 5), Ardagh Moydow GAA 1-11 Mullinalaghta St. Columba's 0-10
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Monaduff, (Round 5), Fr Manning Gaels 2-8 Carrickedmond 0-13
All County Football League Division 5 Group A
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 5), Ballymahon 1-11 Longford Slashers 1-12
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Mc Gee Park, (Round 5), Colmcille 2-11 Abbeylara 4-10
All County Football League Division 5 Group B
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 5), Kenagh - Clonguish W/O
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 5), Killoe Young Emmets 3-11 Grattan Og 1-10
Herterich Butchers Under 17 Football League Division 3
Tue, 27 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 4), Shannon Gaels 6-6 Grattan Gaels 4-14
Juvenile A Football Cup
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Southern Gaels 3-10 Clonbroney/Wolfe Tones 1-10
Sun, 01 Aug, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 1), Granard 1-14 St. Colmcille's 3-8
Juvenile B Football Cup Group 1
Mon, 26 Jul, Venue: Pirc na nGael, (Round 1), St. Francis 3-1 Grattan Gaels 8-13
Juvenile C Football
Tue, 27 Jul, Venue: Leo Casey Park, (Round 1), Ballymahon Forgney Gaels 2-3 Clonbroney 2-8
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 4-11 St. Dominic's 4-8
Under 15 Football Championship
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Emmet Park, (Round 1), Killoe Og 3-12 St. Colmcille's / St. Francis 3-9
Fri, 30 Jul, Venue: Michael Fay Park, (Round 1), Longford Slashers 0-1 Clonguish Og 5-17
Under 12 Football League Group 1
Mon, 26 Jul, Venue: Mc Gann Park, (Round 1), St. Dominic's 0-22 Clonguish Og 0-21
Thu, 29 Jul, Venue: Higginstown, (Round 2), Granard 0-20 St. Dominic's 0-25
Under 12 Football League Group 2
Mon, 26 Jul, Venue: Maguire Park, (Round 1), Clonbroney 0-21 Killoe Og 0-9
Wed, 28 Jul, Venue: Clonbonny, (Round 1), Shannon Gaels 0-27 Wolfe Tones Og 0-25
Under 12 Football League Group 3A
Mon, 26 Jul, Venue: Keenan Park, (Round 1), St. Patrick's Og 0-9 St. Colmcille's 0-28
Mon, 26 Jul, Venue: Pirc Chiarn, (Round 1), Southern Gaels 0-21 St. Vincent's 0-18
