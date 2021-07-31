Search our Archive

31/07/2021

Jason Kelly goal gives Abbeylara the edge over Longford Slashers

All County Football League Division 1 - Round 6

longford gaa

Mel Brady on the ball for Abbeylara in breaking away from Slashers opponents Adrian Duffy and Dermot Brady. Photo: Syl Healy

A Jason Kelly goal in the 20th minute of the first half proved to be the difference as Abbeylara overcame an early three point deficit to defeat Longford Slashers in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at Lynch Park on Friday night. 

Abbeylara . . . 1-13   Longford Slashers . . .  0-14

Boosted by the return of county players, it was an entertaining game of football. Once Abbeylara (under the guidance of new manager Ryan Plunkett from Westmeath) got the goal they consolidated the lead. 

Slashers had chances near the end to get something out of the game but the home side defended very well to clinch the win. 

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Mel Brady, Michael McHugh, Matthew Quinn; PJ Masterson (0-1), Colm P Smyth (0-2), Cathal Lynch; Fergal Battrim, Colm E Smyth (0-2); Nigel Rabbitt (0-5, 2 frees, 1 mark), Bernard Crawford (0-1), Padraig Battrim; Robbie Smyth (0-1, mark), Jason Kelly (1-1), Willie Crawford.

Subs:- Russell Brady for P Battrim (43 mins); Reece Reilly for B Crawford (54 mins). 

LONGFORD SLASHERS: Colm Farrell (0-1, free); Ronan Kenny, Barry Gilleran, Adrian Duffy; Gerard Flynn (0-1), Dermot Brady, Mario Pirlog; Daire O’Brien (0-1), Tadhg McNevin; Andrew Kelly (0-1, free), Andrew Dalton (0-2), Conor Clarke (0-1); Ruairi Clarke (0-2), Robbie O’Connell (0-1, free), Peter Lynn (0-3).

Subs:- Sean Clarke (0-1) for C Clarke and Brian Walsh for M Pirlog (half-time); Cian McGuinness for B Gilleran (injured, 43 mins); Cole O’Connor for R O’Connell (52 mins); Diarmuid Sheehan for T McNevin (54 mins). 

Referee: John Cullen (Mostrim).  

