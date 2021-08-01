Search our Archive

01/08/2021

Mullinalaghta prove too strong for Clonguish in Longford senior football league

Mickey Graham back as a member of the St Columba’s management team

longford gaa

Sean Connolly's clubman Ciaran Fox is the new manager of Mullinalaghta and he is pictured at the game against Clonguish at The Laurels

Round 6 of the senior football league marked the return of the county players to competitive club action and superior Mullinalaghta proved too strong for Clonguish at the Laurels on Saturday evening.

Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 2-13    Clonguish . . . 0-7

From the moment Rian Brady scored the opening goal for St Columba’s midway through the first half, Clonguish were fighting a losing battle and they ended up trailing by 1-7 to 0-3 at the break.

The second Mullinalaghta goal materialised with five minutes gone on the changeover when half-time substitute Cian Mackey was left with the simple task of flicking the ball to the net from close range after receiving the perfect pass from Rian Brady. 

St Columba’s eased their way to a comfortable victory in producing a fairly slick performance that will have pleased their new boss Ciaran Fox and back as a member of the Mullinalaghta management team is none other than the current Cavan supremo Mickey Graham. 

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: Patrick Rogers; Simon Cadam, Patrick Fox, Luke Meehan; Francis Mulligan, Shane Mulligan, Donal McElligott; Aidan McElligott (0-1), David McGivney (0-4, two frees, one mark); Conan Brady, James McGivney (0-2), Michael Cunningham; Jayson Matthews (0-1), Rian Brady (1-3), Aron Earley (0-1).

Subs:- Cian Mackey (1-1) for A Earley (half-time); Cian McElligott and Tom Meehan for J Matthews and M Cunningham (54 mins). 

CLONGUISH: Declan McKenna; Neil Devlin, Packie Molloy, David Doherty; Conor Shields, Ronan Sweeney, Ryan McHugh; Joe O’Brien (0-2, one free), Ian McCormack (0-1); Francie Molloy (0-1), Jack Duggan (0-3, one free), Mikie McGuinness; Alan Sorohan, Stephen Gregg, Alan Gregg.

Subs:- Darran Quinn for A Sorohan (half-time); Josh Sorohan for S Gregg (43 mins); Gerry Moore and Aidan Kelly for D Doherty and M McGuinness (45 mins). 

Referee: David Tiernan (Ardagh Moydow). 

