01/08/2021

Longford GAA draw is a massive success

At Nally’s Hyundai garage, Ballymahon for the Longford GAA, supported by Club Longford ‘win a Hyundai Tucson and a Center Parcs Holiday’ draw were Albert Cooney and Mark Connellan

There was great excitement at Nally’s Hyundai garage, Ballymahon last Saturday night as the Longford GAA, supported by Club Longford (the Longford GAA Official Supporters Club) ‘win a Hyundai Tucson and a Center Parcs Holiday’ fundraising main draw took place.

The draw was broadcast live via the Club Longford Facebook page and thanking the public for their incredible support, Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan explained how Co Board Chairperson Albert Cooney, in the absence of the Longford GAA Race Day for the past two years and a big hit to local gate receipts owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, came to the group a few months ago with a view to holding a draw and he set them a target of €100,000.

Mr Connellan admitted, “We were sceptical about that target and but I’m glad to report we’ve generated a profit of some place between €115,000 and €120,000 , a successful outcome to our first attempt at a car draw.”

He thanked the 3,750 people that bought tickets in the draw, and he said this highlights the goodwill and loyalty that exists for Gaelic Games in Longford.

Mr Connellan also thanked the draw sponsors led by Nally Brothers, who contributed over €10,000 to the draw ; the early bird draws were sponsored by Sherpack Limited (4 Green Fees in K Club), the Hanley Group (one night stay and dinner for 2 in Kilronan Castle or Lough Rynn Castle), Cooney Precision Engineering (overnight stay and dinner for 2 at Wineport Lodge), and prizes in the main draw were sponsored by Elite Energies.ie (James Gorahm), Peter Hanley Motors (David & Peter), M & N Nolan Motors (Micheál and Niall Nolan) and Nally’s Hyundai garage, Ballymahon (Nally brothers).

He thanked social media director Lyndsay Considine, John Hyland of Club Spot, the clubs of Longford and County Board Executive and he described Co Board Chairperson Albert Cooney as the driving force behind the draw.

Mr Connellan added, “The purpose of Club Longford is to provide the funds to allow our players to be as good as they possibly can be and no doubt there will be further draws in the future as we aim to build on the success of this one.”

Co Board Chairperson Albert Cooney expressed his deep appreciation to Nally brothers and he said the draw was a true example of teamwork between the Co Board and Club Longford. He also expressed thanks to Peter O’Reilly, Lorraine McDonnell and John Finn (Club Longford treasurer).

The draw was conducted under the supervision of Gerry Sheehan of O’Brien & Co, with the prizes being drawn by Kevin Diffley, Liam Connerton, Iarla O’Sullivan, Darren Gallagher and Marie O’Reilly Keenan.

Draw Prizes and winners

1st Prize - 2021 Hyundai Tucson (sponsored by Nally Brothers) & Center Parcs Holiday Worth €2000; Paddy McDonnell c/o Phoenix, Leader House, Longford

2nd €2000 (sponsored by M & N Nolan Motors); Richie Fleming, Naas

3rd 2 VIP Tickets to a major concert in Croke Park & Overnight stay for 2 in the Croke Park Hotel; BD Flood, Oldcastle, Meath

4th €1000 (sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors); Jim Tighe, New Rooskey, Rooskey, Roscommon

5th €500 (sponsored by Elite Energies.ie); Teresa O'Hanlon, Ballymulvey, Ballymahon

