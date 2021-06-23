Beirne and Henshaw selected in Lions team to face Japan

Beirne and Henshaw selected in Lions team to face Japan

Munster scrum-half Conor Murray starts for the Lions against Japan on Saturday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Rugby Correspondent

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

TWO Munster players have been included in British and Irish Lions Head Coach, Warren Gatland's side to take on Japan at BT Murrayfield Stadium this Saturday at 3pm.

Limerick's Conor Murray will start the game at scrum-half, while his Munster team mate Tadhg Beirne is named in the back row.

16,500 supporters will be welcomed to Scottish Rugby’s national stadium in Edinburgh for the first-ever clash between the Lions and the Brave Blossoms.

The game against the 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-finalists will be shown live and exclusively on Channel 4 and raises the curtain for the Lions’ eagerly awaited Tour to South Africa, which culminates in a three Test series against Rugby World Cup champions, the Springboks.

"We’re anticipating a tough game against Japan – a side that like to play at a high-tempo and shift the ball," said Gatland.

"We saw throughout the World Cup they have attacking threats across the park and a solid defence and set piece.  

"I’m pleased with the progress we’ve made during our training camp in Jersey so far, but we’ve a long way to go. You can see that the squad are starting to get to grips with our game strategies, but, as always with a Lions Tour, this takes time to bed in.


"We’re in a good place though and I can tell there’s a lot more to come from this group.


"Everyone in the squad will get a start before the start of the Test Series, so each member of the squad can put their hand up for Test selection.


"We are absolutely delighted to be playing in front of sixteen thousand supporters in Edinburgh. I’m sure the crowd will give the players an enormous lift before we depart for South Africa on Sunday."  

The Lions’ eight-game Tour to South Africa kicks off on Saturday 3 July when they play the Emirates Lionsat Emirates Airline Park in Johannesburg.

Three weeks later, Cape Town Stadium will host the opening Test match of the 2021 Castle Lager Lions Series – the first Lions Test in the Mother City since 1997. The British and Irish tourists then return to Gauteng and play the second and third Tests at FNB Stadiumin Johannesburgon Saturday 31 July and 8 August respectively.

The Lions have toured South Africa on 13 previous occasions, with the first Tour taking place in 1891. In that time, the Lions have won four Test series, lost eight with one drawn. Their overall record against the Springboks is played 46, won 17, lost 23 and drawn six.


THE BRITISH & IRISH LIONS vs JAPAN – The Vodafone Lions 1888 Cup
Saturday, June 26, BT Murrayfield Stadium, Kick-off: 3pm

15. Liam Williams (Scarlets, Wales) #833
14. Josh Adams (Cardiff Rugby, Wales)
13. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #824  
12. Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby, Ireland)
11. Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
10. Dan Biggar (Northampton Saints, Wales) #821
9. Conor Murray (Munster Rugby, Ireland) #790
1. Rory Sutherland (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)  
2. Ken Owens (Scarlets, Wales) #829
3. Zander Fagerson (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
4. Iain Henderson (Ulster Rugby, Ireland) #808
5. Alun Wyn Jones – Captain (Ospreys, Wales) #761
6.Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby, Ireland)
7. Hamish Watson (Edinburgh Rugby, Scotland)
8. Jack Conan (Leinster Rugby, Ireland)


Replacements:
16. Jamie George (Saracens, England) #819
17. Wyn Jones (Scarlets, Wales)
18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster Rugby, Ireland) #818  
19. Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, England) #826   
20. Taulupe Faletau (Bath Rugby, Wales) #779
21. Ali Price (Glasgow Warriors, Scotland)
22. Owen Farrell (Saracens, England) #780
23. Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, England) #816

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Midlands man

Flying the Longford flag: Ballymore ladies in bid for Leinster title glory

Leinster Junior Club Final v Kilmore (Wexford) in Portlaoise this Wednesday evening

For the Ballymore ladies football squad the long wait is over. Having booked their place in the 2020 Leinster Junior Club Final last October they will now take to the field this Wednesday evening (June 23) in O’Moore Park, Portlaoise to play Wexford side Kilmore in the title decider, throw-in 7.15pm.

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Most Popular

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Many congratulations and best wishes for the future to Darren Mulledy (Ballymahon) & Caroline Gillen (Ardagh) who were married in St Patrick's Church, Killashee Picture: Syl Healy

Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Multimedia

GALLERY | RTÉ's Nationwide goes all along the banks of Royal Canal from Clondra in Longford to Dublin's Spencer Dock

RTÉ Nationwide presenters Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh and Anne Cassin

All next week on RTÉ Nationwide, presenters Anne Cassin and Bláthnaid Ní Chofaigh take a journey along the Royal Canal, all 146 kilometers of it, stretching from Spencer Dock in Dublin all the way to Clondra, Co Longford. 


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery



Beginning at opposite ends, Anne Cassin starts her journey in Dublin, heading west, and it’s all aboard in Clondra for Bláthnaid NíChofaigh, going east towards Mullingar where the two presenters meet.


All along the way, presenters Anne and Bláthnaid will meet the communities for whom the canal is of great importance. 

Anne takes a barge trip from Dublin through the unique landscape of the Deep Sinking, to Leixlip, and rambles on to Maynooth, where the Royal Canal greenway begins. From there she visits an art gallery in Kilcock, she runs with Na Fianna running club in Enfield and meets some canoeists at Ribbontail. 

While all that is going on, Bláthnaid goes to Strokestown House and learns about the National Famine Way, she visits the Tidy Towns winning village of Abbeyshrule, joins a rambling group in Ballynacargy and meets Clare Crinnigan, who was born in a lock house on the canal. 

Nationwide all next week, Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7PM on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.


Use the Next > above to go through the gallery

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie