Wedding bells ring for Longford couple

Warmest congratulations to Darren Mulledy, Rathmore, son of Danny and the late Elizabeth, Gurteen who got married on the Saturday, June 12 at St Patrick’s Church, Killashee to Caroline Gillen, daughter of Bridget and the late James, Moydow.

The beautiful wedding ceremony was celebrated by cousin of the Bride, Fr Nigel with Fr Gerry Murphy, Tang for which both families are most grateful and also to Fr Turlough Baxter for all his help with the church and paperwork.

Kate Jackson (nee Connolly) sang beautifully at the church which made the ceremony so special.

Caroline looked absolutely radiant in her beautiful white wedding gown when she was given away by her brother John. Her beautiful bridesmaid was her friend Loretta Leavy and Darren’s Bestman was his brother Bryan.

Due to the current restrictions there were 50 people present in the church and 25 people attended the lovely reception in The Rustic Inn, Abbeyshrule but it was a very special day for the Mulledy and Gillen families.

The Groom’s three children, Stephen, Sean and Mary were in attendance and his father Danny and six siblings. Also in attendance were Caroline’s children Turlough and Lorraine, her mother Bridget and her nine siblings.

The family would like to thank Darren’s friend Pauric Connolly who was responsible for getting the bride to the church on time, driving them in a lovely Merc.

Pauric also organised light refreshments, tea and coffee after the wedding ceremony down the banks of the Royal Canal. Many thanks also to Eoghan Jennings who took the groom to the church and drove the wedding party to the reception.

Thank you to Kate for her singing, to Creations Flower & Gift shop in Ballymahon for the flowers and to Syl Healy, school friend of the groom who was photographer on the day.

Darren and Caroline are spending their honeymoon at Harvey Point in Donegal.

We wish them many years of good health and happiness together.