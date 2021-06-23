Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Midlands man

Missing Tullamore man Eric Frawley
AN appeal for help from the public has been made by gardai searching for a Tullamore man.
Eric Frawley, 45, went missing from his home in Tullamore yesterday, Monday, June 21.
Eric is described as being 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has brown eyes and brown/greying hair. When last seen, Eric was wearing a khaki green jacket, dark blue jeans and brown Nike runners.
Eric is believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bicycle.
Gardaí and Eric’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Eric is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
