Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing Midlands man

Missing Tullamore man Eric Frawley

AN appeal for help from the public has been made by gardai searching for a Tullamore man.

Eric Frawley, 45, went missing from his home in Tullamore yesterday, Monday, June 21.

Eric is described as being 6 feet tall with a medium build. He has brown eyes and brown/greying hair. When last seen, Eric was wearing a khaki green jacket, dark blue jeans and brown Nike runners.

Eric is believed to be travelling on a blue mountain bicycle.

Gardaí and Eric’s family are concerned for his welfare. Anyone with any information that can assist gardaí in locating Eric is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

A man who was allegedly found with 22 empty beer cans in a car following a high speed chase in Longford which left a garda in hospital has been sent forward for trial.

 

A judge has tonight ordered the arrest of a banned motorist who phoned an ambulance for himself in the middle of a court hearing which subsequently found him guilty of a string of road traffic offences.

 

