500 supporters will be allowed attend Longford's league clash with Fermanagh this weekend

Fifty match tickets are to be made available to the Longford County Board for this Saturday evening’s league meeting with Fermanagh.

However, because cross-border travel for non-essential reasons is discouraged, the tickets won’t be made available to supporters.

Instead, Longford GAA have been advised that the tickets should be given to non-playing players and county officials.

In all, 500 spectators will be allowed to attend Saturday night’s Allianz National League game at Brewster Park and other games in the Six Counties this weekend.

Of the 500 available for this Saturday’s encounter between Fermanagh and Longford, 50 complimentary tickets each will be made available to the Fermanagh and Longford County Boards and Fermanagh will get a further 400 tickets to sell locally.

In a statement issued by the GAA today, the organisation confirmed that 500 spectators will be allowed attend Allianz League matches in the Six Counties this weekend.

The following breakdown of how tickets should be distributed was outlined:

· 50 complimentary tickets to travelling county from outside the north (non-playing players and county officials, no sale for spectators.

· 50 complimentary tickets to home county (non-playing players and county officials).

· 400 tickets to each host county – to sell locally only.

Tickets will be sold via county boards locally with the following pricing:

£15 Division 1 and 2 Football & Division 1 Hurling and £10 Division 3 and 4 Football and Division 2 and 3 Hurling. There will be no concession tickets due to limited numbers.

These arrangements will be reviewed at the conclusion of the Allianz Leagues in line with public health advice at that time.