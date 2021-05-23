Massive boost for Longford ladies football as timber giant Glennon Brothers sign up to three year sponsorship deal

Glennon Brothers, a third generation Longford timber business, is delighted to announce its 3 year sponsorship of Longford Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

This exciting announcement covers the Longford LGFA Senior team who began their NFL 2021 campaign with a dramatic 1-7 to 0-8 victory over Wicklow on Sunday, May 23 in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park. This sponsorship will also cover U14, U16 and minor LGFA teams.

Pat Glennon, Glennon Brothers, said: “We are delighted to get the opportunity to sponsor Longford LGFA teams. We have seen the growth in Longford LGFA and are excited to be on board to support further growth and success in the coming years. We are looking forward to seeing the team play in the new Glennon Brothers jersey."

Mike Glennon, Glennon Brothers said, “Glennon Brothers dates back to 1913 and is very proud of its Longford heritage. This sponsorship allows us to continue our support for the Longford GAA family running alongside our sponsorship of Longford GAA and the sponsorship of Pearse Park. This deal presents us with a unique opportunity to mark the enormous contribution made by the many people from County Longford over the past 100 years, in making Glennon Brothers what it is today.

"We recognise the importance of sport in everyone’s lives especially over the last year and we look forward to working with Longford LGFA."

Dolores Kiernan, Chairperson Longford LGFA said “this is a huge endorsement for all the great work being carried out by everyone in LGFA in Longford. The sponsorship by Glennon Brothers allows us to plan for growth and success for the years ahead. This is a very exciting development for us and we look forward to the 2021 season."