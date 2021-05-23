Longford ladies off to a great start with win over Wicklow in the National League

A goal from Emer Heaney in the fourth minute of the second half proved to be the difference as Longford made a great start to their National Football League Division 3B campaign with a win over Wicklow at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park on Sunday.

Longford . . . 1-7 Wicklow . . . 0-8

It was the first time Longford were ahead in the game. Wicklow drew level in the 54th minute but late points from Michelle Farrell and Heaney sealed the success for the home county.

Longford overcame the blow of losing their captain Michelle Farrell, who was sin-binned in the closing stages of the first half with Wicklow leading by 0-4 to 0-3 at the break.

New Longford manager Brian Noonan will be very pleased with the victory and his side are back in league action on Sunday next at home to Laois.

Glennon Brothers, a third generation Longford timber business, are delighted to announce their 3 year sponsorship of Longford Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA).

The exciting news over the weekend covers the Longford ladies senior squad and this sponsorship will also cover the county U-14, U-16 and minor LGFA teams.

LONGFORD: Riane McGrath; Katie Crawford, Leanne Keegan, Aisling Cosgrove; Michelle Noonan, Eimear O’Brien, Clare Farrell; Niamh Darcy, Grace Shannon (0-2); Emer Heaney (1-2), Ciara Healy (0-1), Aoife Darcy (0-1, free); Anna McDonnell, Michelle Farrell (0-1), Sarah Shannon.

Subs:- Louise Monaghan for A McDonnell (39 mins); Kara Shannon for S Shannon (46 mins); Ciara Mulligan for K Crawford (51 mins); Aoife O’Brien for G Shannon (53 mins).

WICKLOW: Loretta Gilbert; Emily Mulhall, Sarah Jane Winder, Aoife Gillen; Kate Hennessy, Alanna Conroy. Laura Clarke; Aoife Gorman, Niamh McGettigan; Laurie Ahern, Sarah Delahunt (0-2), Rioghna McGettigan; Sinead McGettigan (0-1), Meadhbh Deeney, Maire Kealy (0-5, all frees).

Subs:- Sarah Hogan for L Clarke (27 mins); Clodagh Fox for M Deeney (half-time); Shannagh Goetelen for K Hennessy (45 mins); Ella Parke for R McGettigan (53 mins).

Referee: Lorraine O’Sullivan (Dublin).