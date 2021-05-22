Longford GAA launch ambitious fundraiser with €50,000 prize fund

Longford GAA, supported by Club Longford (the Longford GAA Official Supporters Club), have joined forces to launch an ambitious fundraiser with the intention of raising much needed funds to support the county’s many teams, from underage squads to senior, as they wear the ‘blue and gold’ in 2021.

There are five fantastic prizes, valued at €50,000, on offer, including a brand new Hyundai Tucson jeep and a holiday in Center Parcs Longford Forest as the first prize, along with many other prizes and bi-weekly draws to give all entrants a great chance of winning during the draw.



Longford is one of Ireland's smallest counties and similar to many GAA County Boards, its finances were badly impacted by Covid-19.



Without the population size or commercial power enjoyed by larger counties like Dublin, Kerry and Tipperary, Longford GAA tend to rely on goodwill and their always reliable fans to support their funding efforts.



Longford fans are as passionate as any fans in the country and have proudly supported previous fundraising efforts by Longford GAA.



Club Longford has also been established to assist with fundraising, the group comprises passionate Longford supporters who wanted to lend a hand to the county board and help to share the fundraising burden placed upon Longford GAA.



Chaired by Mark Connellan, Longford are aiming to make up ground on some of the more “commercially successful” counties and provide Longford GAA with the facilities and resources needed to remain competitive on the field.



Commenting on the aims of Club Longford Mark Connellan said, “We are immensely proud of our county and our achievements to date, but we want Longford GAA to thrive.”



Mr Connellan continued, “Our players work as hard as any county in Ireland, and we want to help them to achieve their goals. We believe that with a new and improved commercial model, and successful activities off the field, we can boost Longford’s chances of progress on the field of play.”



Longford have ambitious plans to improve training facilities within the county for players of all grades and are hoping this investment will pay off with success in years to come for their men’s and ladies teams.



Longford County Board Chairperson Albert Cooney commented, “This is just the beginning of our efforts. We are hoping that our fundraiser receives the enthusiastic support that is associated with our county teams, and we will see the benefits of this fundraiser for years to come. The young footballers in Longford deserve access to the very best facilities and to give them the very best chances of success, as a County board it is our role to facilitate that.”



Longford GAA hopes the draw will raise in the region of €100,000.



Tickets for the Longford GAA / Club Longford fundraising draw are priced at €50 each or 3 for €125 and they are available from Longford GAA County Board Executive members, Club Longford members, all Longford GAA clubs and they can also be purchased online.



See www.longfordgaa.ie or www.ClubLongford.ie or look for Club Longford on the Clubspot.app

Ahead of the main draw which takes place on Saturday, July 24, there will be five ‘early bird draws’.

The full terms and conditions of the draw are published on the Longford GAA website.



Draw Prizes

1st Prize - 2021 Hyundai Tucson (supported by Nally Brothers) & Center Parcs Holiday Worth €2000

2nd Prize - €2000 (sponsored by M & N Nolan Motors)

3rd Prize - 2 VIP Tickets to a major concert in Croke Park & Overnight stay for 2 in the Croke Park Hotel

4th Prize - €1000 (sponsored by Peter Hanley Motors)

5th Prize - €500 (sponsored by Elite Energies.ie)

Early Bird Prizes

May 30 - 4 Green Fees in K Club

June 13 - Overnight stay and dinner for 2 at Wineport Lodge

June 27 - €250

July 11 - One night stay and dinner for 2 in Kilronan Castle or Lough Rynn Castle

July 18 - €500

Launching the Longford GAA / Club Longford fundraising draw where the first prize is a 2021 Hyundai Tucson (supported by Nally Brothers) & a Center Parcs Holiday Worth €2000 were standing l to r; Longford GAA Co Board Chairperson Albert Cooney, Joe O'Brien (Longford senior hurling captain), Robin Nally, Darren Gallagher (Longford senior football captain), Padraic Davis (Longford senior football manager), Martin Nally and Club Longford Chairperson Mark Connellan. Front; Michelle Farrell (Longford ladies football captain) and Paddy Collum Picture: Declan Gilmore