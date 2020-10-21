Roscommon GAA player tests positive for Covid-19

A member of the Roscommon Senior football Panel has tested positive for Covid-19 and the Roscommon Co Board has said this evening that their Allianz NFL Rd 7 game against Cavan this Saturday will go ahead.

Roscommon Co Board said, in a statement, this evening;

"A member of the Roscommon Senior football Panel has tested positive for Covid-19.

"On receipt of instructions from the HSE in conjunction with our medical team, the members of the panel and management who have been deemed to be close contacts have now been referred for testing and have also begun their period of restricted movement.

"These Panel members and management will only re-join the panel when deemed safe to do so by the HSE.

"The Senior football Management and Panel have at all times strictly adhered to HSE and Public Health guidelines.

"Roscommon GAA will play Cavan this Saturday in round 7 of the National Football league as planned.

"Roscommon GAA will be making no further comment on this matter."

