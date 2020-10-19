'Grave mistake' allowing GAA games go ahead as 'Covid-19 is out of control'

Roscommon based Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy has said it was a grave mistake allowing the GAA inter-county games to go ahead over the weekend and he has called on the GAA even at this late stage to postpone matches for a number of weeks.

“Irrespective of what further restrictions are announced later today I think the GAA needs to postpone inter-county games for a number of weeks. I think it was a grave mistake allowing those games to go ahead over the weekend. I am one of the most avid sports fans in County Roscommon including GAA, soccer and rugby but I fear that we may look back with regret in a few weeks’ time when we see the results of allowing these games to go ahead,” said Senator Murphy.

Also read: One positive test among Leitrim squad as County Board chairperson defends decision to concede Down game

“I do not want to take from Roscommon’s great win at the weekend and I realise the great joy and wellbeing these games brought to so many people but Covid-19 is out of control, numbers are increasing every day. I think it is outrageous and unacceptable that we could not ask the GAA to postpone these matches for a few weeks,” said Senator Murphy.

The Fianna Fáil Senator raised the issue in the Seanad last Friday when he expressed serious reservations about inter-county games going ahead.

Also read: Longford’s promotion hopes almost gone following the defeat against Derry

“Politicians of all sides have to be brave and sometimes we have to say unpopular things. I would appeal to the GAA even at this late stage to postpone these games for a number of weeks. Squads all over the country have doctors, frontline workers, teachers etc and you have to take into account referees, umpires, media also attending the games and I would just fear that we will see the knock on effects of allowing these games to go ahead in a few weeks’ time when it’s too late,” concluded Senator Murphy.

Also read: Disappointed Tipperary football manager thinks integrity of the league is damaged by what Leitrim did