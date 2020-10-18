Disappointed Tipperary football manager thinks integrity of the league is damaged by what Leitrim did

Following Tipperary’s 1-16 to 0-16 win over Offaly at Semple Stadium this afternoon, team manager David Power had some strong words to offer about what had transpired 24 hours earlier involving Leitrim conceding a walk-over to Down.

Tipperary must now travel to Carrick-on-Shannon on Sunday next and secure at least a draw to avoid back-to-back relegations from Division 2 to Division 4 – and Power, who managed his native county to All-Ireland minor football success in 2011, feels the Connacht’s side move left a sour taste in the GAA.

“I think the whole integrity of the league is damaged after what Leitrim did yesterday (conceding a walk-over to Down). There was no mention of how many cases or that,” said the Kilsheelan/Kilcash clubman.

“I thought it was very very poor of them to be giving a walk-over. If I was Derry I would be very very upset as well because not only does it affect the bottom of the league it certainly affects the top of the league. So I think there is a lot of people disappointed in what happened.

“At the end of the day we will be going up to Leitrim but if they are in isolation the rules are 14 days (before you can play again) so how are they going to be able to play next weekend,” questioned the Tipp boss.

He went on to add:

“At the minute, I think, Offaly beat Leitrim and Tipp are after beating Offaly so obviously it is all hinging on next Sunday (who is to be relegated alongside Louth).

“It is disappointing for that to happen yesterday. It is after leaving a very very sour taste in a lot of people’s mouths for that to be happening at inter-county level. Like we are after having many issues over the last couple of weeks, we had close contacts, and lucky enough there were no positive cases. But Fermanagh, as far as I know, went down with 18 men down to Clare, so are you telling me that Leitrim couldn’t get 15 to 20 players to play against Down,” concluded the Tipperary football manager.