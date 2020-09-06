Leitrim GAA results scoreboard
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship Group 1
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Gortletteragh, Gortletteragh 2-7 Glencar-Manorhamilton 1-18
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Cloone, Cloone 2-12 Glenfarne/Kiltyclogher 1-10
2020 Vistamed Junior A Football Championship Group 2
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Aughawillan, Aughawillan 0-10 St Mary's-Kiltoghert 1-9
Sat, 05 Sep, Venue: Aughavas, Aughavas 3-14 Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 1-13
2020 Vistamed Junior B Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Pairc Naomh Muire, St Mary's-Kiltoghert 4-12 Ballinamore-Sean O'Heslin's 4-8
2020 Vistamed Junior B Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Fenagh-St. Caillin's, Fenagh-St Caillins 1-6 Drumkeerin 1-16
2020 Vistamed Junior C Football Championship Group 1
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Pairc Philib Mhic Aongusa. , Mohill 2-9 Leitrim Gaels 3-16
2020 Vistamed Junior C Football Championship Group 2
Sun, 06 Sep, Venue: Bornacoola, Bornacoola 2-14 Ballinaglera 1-7
