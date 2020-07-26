Cavan GAA weekend results scoreboard
Kiernan Service Stations ACFL Division 1 Round 2
Cavan Gaels 0-12 Lacken 0-01
Ballinagh 1-09 Killygarry 0-10
Castlerahan 0-13 Ballyhaise 2-09
Kingscourt Stars 0-10 Cootehill 0-10
Ramor United 1-16 Crosserlough 2-10
Romar Energy ACFL Division 2 Round 2
Denn 4-15 Ramor United 0-10
Lavey 3-17 Drumgoon 0-09
Belturbet 1-14 Knockbride 0-07
Bailieborough 2-11 Shercock 0-11
Butlersbridge 1-07 Ballymachugh 0-10
Arva 1-08 Cornafean 0-11
Michael Fitzpatrick Architects ACFL Division 3 Round 2
Drumalee 2-10 Kildallan 1-12
Drung 4-12 Maghera MacFinns 0-04
Redhills 1-11 Drumlane 3-10
Munterconnaught 1-07 Templeport 0-16
Kill Shamrocks 0-08 Killeshandra 0-10
Shannon Gaels 4-13 Mountnugent 2-06
Reserve League 2020 Division 1 Round 2
Ballinagh 1-15 Killygarry 1-07
Castlerahan 0-09 Ballyhaise 2-13
Cavan Gaels 2-13 Lacken 0-04
Kingscourt Stars 7-16 Cootehill 1-04
Gowna 0-12 Crosserlough 2-13
Reserve League 2020 Division 2 Round 2
Bailieborough 0-00 Mullahoran W/O
Laragh Utd 1-06 Cuchulainns 0-19
Belturbet 0-05 Knockbride 4-15
Lavey W/O Drumgoon 0-00
Denn 3-08 Cornafean 1-10
Reserve League 2020 Division 3 Round 1
Kildallan 1-05 Templeport 3-09
Reserve League 2020 Division 3 Round 2
Drumalee W/O Kildallan 0-00
Munterconnaught 3-10 Templeport 5-15
Senior Hurling League 2020 Rd 1
Mullahoran St Joseph’s 2-20 Cootehill 1-21
Pearse Ogs 2-19 East Cavan Gaels 1-06
Senior Hurling League 2020 Rd 2
Cootehill 1-09 Pearse Ogs 2-13
East Cavan Gaels 2-09 Mullahoran St Joseph's 3-11
