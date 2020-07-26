Cavan GAA weekend results scoreboard

Longford Leader reporter

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Cavan GAA weekend results scoreboard

Cavan GAA weekend results scoreboard

Kiernan Service Stations ACFL Division 1 Round 2
Cavan Gaels 0-12 Lacken 0-01
Ballinagh 1-09 Killygarry 0-10               
Castlerahan 0-13 Ballyhaise 2-09
Kingscourt Stars  0-10 Cootehill 0-10
Ramor United  1-16 Crosserlough  2-10

Also read: Longford SFL: Abbeylara off to great start in surprise win over Mullinalaghta

Romar Energy ACFL Division 2 Round 2
Denn  4-15 Ramor United 0-10
Lavey  3-17 Drumgoon 0-09        
Belturbet  1-14 Knockbride 0-07             
Bailieborough  2-11 Shercock 0-11             
Butlersbridge  1-07 Ballymachugh 0-10   
Arva 1-08 Cornafean 0-11

Also read: Longford SFL: Jack Duggan the matchwinner for Clonguish against Dromard

Michael Fitzpatrick Architects ACFL Division 3 Round 2
Drumalee  2-10 Kildallan  1-12
Drung  4-12 Maghera MacFinns  0-04
Redhills  1-11 Drumlane 3-10
Munterconnaught 1-07 Templeport 0-16
Kill Shamrocks 0-08 Killeshandra 0-10
Shannon Gaels  4-13 Mountnugent 2-06

Reserve League 2020 Division 1 Round 2
Ballinagh  1-15 Killygarry 1-07
Castlerahan  0-09 Ballyhaise  2-13
Cavan Gaels  2-13 Lacken  0-04 
Kingscourt Stars   7-16 Cootehill  1-04
Gowna  0-12 Crosserlough  2-13

Reserve League 2020 Division 2 Round 2
Bailieborough  0-00 Mullahoran   W/O
Laragh Utd 1-06 Cuchulainns 0-19
Belturbet  0-05 Knockbride  4-15
Lavey  W/O Drumgoon 0-00
Denn 3-08 Cornafean  1-10

Reserve League 2020 Division 3 Round 1
Kildallan  1-05 Templeport 3-09

Reserve League 2020 Division 3 Round 2
Drumalee W/O Kildallan  0-00
Munterconnaught  3-10  Templeport 5-15

Also read: No Leinster title joy for Longford school as costly goals shatter gallant Cnoc Mhuire Granard

Senior Hurling League 2020 Rd 1
Mullahoran St Joseph’s 2-20 Cootehill  1-21 
Pearse Ogs 2-19 East Cavan Gaels 1-06


Senior Hurling League 2020 Rd 2
Cootehill 1-09 Pearse Ogs  2-13
East Cavan Gaels 2-09 Mullahoran St Joseph's  3-11