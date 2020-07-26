Longford SFL: Abbeylara off to great start in surprise win over Mullinalaghta

Abbeylara made a great start to the Covid-19 delayed GAA season with a surprise win over Mullinalaghta in the All County Football League Division 1 clash at The Laurels on Saturday evening.

Abbeylara . . . 0-12 Mullinalaghta St Columba’s . . . 0-8

Mullinalaghta had made a terrific start to the game with Rian Brady in fantastic form kicking over four points but credit to Abbeylara they came into the game and were level at the break, 0-6 to 0-6.

Abbeylara regained the lead in the 47th minute with a point from a free converted by Nigel Rabbitt and pushed on for a confidence boosting victory, working hard in producing a fine second display.

It was an extremely disappointing performance from the championship favourites Mullinalaghta. They made uncharacteristic mistakes and gave away possession cheaply on occasions.

MULLINALAGHTA ST COLUMBA’S: David O’Rourke; Francis Mulligan, Paddy Fox, Simon Cadam; Gary Rogers, Shane Mulligan, Donie McElligott; Aidan McElligott, John Keegan; David McGivney, James McGivney (0-1), Michael Cunningham; Rian Brady (0-5, one mark), Cian Mackey (0-1), Jayson Matthews.

Subs:- JJ Matthews (0-1, mark) for D McGivney (injured, 12 mins); Conor Leonard for M Cunningham (41 mins); Luke Meehan for D O’Rourke (48 mins); Conor McElligott for A McElligott (52 mins).

ABBEYLARA: Gavin Kelly; Shane Mahon, Colm P Smyth (0-1), Cormac Smyth; PJ Masterson (0-2), Michael McHugh, Aaron Dalton; Connor Berry, Fergal Battrim; Cian Brady (0-2), Robbie Smyth (0-1), Barry McKiernan (0-1); Nigel Rabbitt (0-4, 2f), Bernard Crawford (0-1), Eamonn Gallagher.

Subs:- Willie Crawford for B McKiernan (47mins); Russell Brady for E Gallagher (55 mins).

Referee: Patrick Maguire (St Mary’s Granard).