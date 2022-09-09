Mullingar hospital management 'strongly recommends' patients consider options before attending emergency departments
The Regional Hospital Mullingar’s Adult Emergency Department is extremely busy.
An Ireland East Hospital Group spokesperson said this evening, "The hospital is in escalation and the teams are working to manage the current Adult In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.
"Hospital management strongly recommends that patients consider their options before attending the Emergency Departments.
"If you do come to ED and are not triaged as seriously ill, you may need to wait for a long period to be seen.
"Adult Patients who require urgent care will be prioritised.
"Hospital Management would like to thank the public for their support and understanding during this period."
