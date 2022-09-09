Terrible tragedy in Midlands as two children dead following car fire and woman hospitalised
A infant child and a juvenile girl have died and a woman has been brought to hospital with serious injuries in what gardai are describing as 'a fatal incident' in the Midlands this afternoon.
At approximately 4pm today, Gardaí and emergency service attended at the scene of a car fire in the Multyfarnham area of County Westmeath.
A female adult was taken from the scene by air ambulance to a Dublin Hospital for treatment to serious injuries.
An infant boy was removed from the scene by ambulance to Midland Regional Hospital, Mullingar.
He has since been pronounced dead.
The remains of a juvenile female were also discovered at the scene.
Gardai say this is a live incident and no further information is available at this time.
