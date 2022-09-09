UPDATE: Man (30s) given bail following alleged Longford armed robbery

Mullingar Courthouse
A Longford man charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a shop on the outskirts of the county town last month has been granted bail.
As first revealed earlier this morning by the Leader, the man, who is aged in his early 30s, appeared at a sitting of Mullingar District Court this morning charged over an alleged incident at a commercial premises at the Mastertech Business Park, Athlone Road on August 14.
During the course of that incident, staff were allegedly threatened with a knife before the assailant fled the scene on foot.
Detectives arrested him on Wednesday, the Leader can reveal and had been in garda custody ever since with his detention being extended on at least one occasion.
He was charged last night and appeared this afternoon in front of newly appointed full time District Court Judge for Longford and Westmeath, Bernadette Owens.
The accused, who is from the north Longford area and on bail at the time of the alleged incident, was charged with theft.
Despite strong objections to bail under Section 2 of the Bail Act and O'Callaghan Rules, the accused was granted bail and is due to reappear at a sitting of Longford District Court on October 4.
