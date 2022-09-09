BREAKING: Man (30s) to appear in court over alleged Longford armed robbery

A man in his early thirties is due to appear in court this morning charged in connection to an alleged armed robbery at a shop in Longford town last month.

Detectives arrested the man earlier this week following an incident at a discount store in the Mastertech Business Park on the Athlone road on August 14 during which staff were allegedly threatened with a knife.

The man, who is from the north Longford area and has a string of previous convictions to his name, was detained and questioned at Longford garda station before being charged late last night.

He is due to appear before Judge Bernadette Owens at a sitting of Mullingar District Court this morning.

"Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a commercial premises in Longford town at approximately 3pm on Sunday 14th August 2022," said a garda spokesperson.

"A man (30s) has been arrested in relation to the incident and is due to appear in Mullingar District Court this morning, 9th September 2022, at 10.30am."

It's understood a quantity of cash was also taken during the alleged heist.

Gardaí had launched a renewed appeal for information two weeks ago appeal for information from witnesses who may have been travelling on the Athlone Road, Farneyhoogan or Market Square areas of the town between 2.30 and 3.30 pm on the day in question.

The Leader understands the suspect is well known to gardaí and is presently before the courts on other unrelated theft and assault charges.