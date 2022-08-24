Search

24 Aug 2022

Fines for failing to stop for school traffic wardens set to double

Fines for failing to stop for school traffic wardens set to double

Waterford Road Safety Officer Jemma Jacob and Kildare Road Safety Officer Declan Keogh with School Wardens Gemma Power and Maria Roche at the Road Safety & Cycle training park in Dungarvan, Waterford

Reporter:

David Power

24 Aug 2022 1:00 PM

Drivers who fail to stop for school traffic wardens could now face a fine of €160, as penalties are set to double for such offences. 

Minister of State at the Department of Transport Hildegarde Naughton announced plans this week to double the fine for motorists who fail to stop for a school warden sign. This will see fines increase from the current charge of €80 to €160.

LARSO, the Local Authority Road Safety Officers network has welcomed this announcement and hopes the increase in fines will deter drivers from engaging in inappropriate and dangerous driver behaviour at school warden crossings.

Representing LARSO, Kildare County Council’s Road Safety Officer, Declan Keogh, said: “School Wardens play an important role in the community and provide a life-saving role for primary school students. Every effort needs to be made to assist our wardens in their role and to eliminate the risks posed by some drivers at school crossings. Drivers should realise they are required, by law, to stop for a school warden sign when directed to do so. Failing to stop for a school warden sign puts the warden, school children and other pedestrians in danger. LARSO welcomes Minister Naughton’s announcement to double fines for failing to stop for a school warden sign”.

Teenager rushed to hospital with head injury following Midlands street assault

Celebrations as respected Edgeworthstown couple mark diamond wedding anniversary

“Live your life and deal with things as they come up”-the simple, yet informed words expressed by Edgeworthstown couple John and Anna McGerr as the pair explained the secrets behind 60 years of wedded bliss this week.

UPDATE | Youth charged over alleged assault on Longford garda denied bail

A teenager charged in connection to allegedly assaulting a garda at Longford garda station is to appear at a court sitting in Mullingar tomorrow after being denied bail at a special court sitting last night.

School Wardens, or as they are affectionately known to school children as the ‘Lollipop Person’, will return for duty when the new school term begins next week.

Motorists should also be aware that some secondary schools have already returned to school, or will do so this week, as First Year students enter secondary school for the first time. 

Drivers are being reminded of the extra pedestrian, bicycle, and vehicle traffic on school routes in addition to other modes of transport such as scooters, Cycle Buses and Walking Buses. Drivers should observe and obey the instructions of a school warden and allow plenty of room at school crossings for pedestrians to cross the road.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media