24 Aug 2022

UPDATE | Youth charged over alleged assault on Longford garda denied bail

Longford Garda Station. Photo: Michelle Ghee. www.gphotos.ie

Longford garda station

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

24 Aug 2022 11:55 AM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

A teenager charged in connection to allegedly assaulting a garda at Longford garda station is to appear at a court sitting in Mullingar tomorrow after being denied bail at a special court sitting last night.

The youth was remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre after being brought before a special court sitting in Longford late last night.

As first revealed by longfordleader.ie, he had earlier been arrested after a garda sustained facial injuries, including a suspected broken nose during an incident at Longford garda station yesterday (Tuesday) morning.

The garda, who is in his thirties and a well respected member of the force, was later taken to Mullingar Regional Hospital for treatment.

The teenager, who cannot be named as he is under the age of 18, had been arrested sometime earlier in connection to an unrelated incident and transported to Longford garda station where the alleged assault is believed to have occurred.

The youth, who is well known to gardaí, applied for bail but was refused and remanded to Oberstown Detention Centre ahead of a court appearance at Mullingar District Court tomorrow morning.

