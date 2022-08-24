Search

24 Aug 2022

Celebrations as respected Edgeworthstown couple mark diamond wedding anniversary

John and Anna McGerr

John and Anna McGerr at the couple's home in Edgeworthstown this week

Reporter:

Liam Cosgrove

24 Aug 2022 12:00 PM

Email:

liam.cosgrove@iconicnews.ie

“Live your life and deal with things as they come up”-the simple, yet informed words expressed by Edgeworthstown couple John and Anna McGerr as the pair explained the secrets behind 60 years of wedded bliss this week.

John and Anna (nee Hughes), formerly of Ringowney, marked the occasion in Aughafin, Edgeworthstown, surrounded by family and friends at their home at Aughafin last Sunday.

It may have been a low key celebration some six decades later, it was one the happy couple rejoiced as memories were relived and reminisced in equal measure.

According to their son, John, who is one of the couple’s nine children, the husband and wife team met during the 1960s while John plied his trade as a farmer and Anna worked as a national school teacher in Cooley, Co Louth.

“We tried to get that out of them yesterday,” said a facetious sounding John when asked about what his parents had pinpointed their long-lasting marriage on.

“They weren't very forthcoming though. All that was said really was to live your life and deal with things as they come up.

“They would have been very active too in gaelic football, Macra (Na Feirme), community games, pantomies and a lot of stuff around the parish too.”

It was also revealed how the pair had been key members of locally based committees that would also go on to publish two books on Edgeworthstown's local history.

The couple would later go on to celebrate their marriage on August 21, 1962 at the Longford Arms Hotel.

Messages of appreciation and thanks were extended on the pair's behalf to all those who wished them well in reaching their 60 year milestone together.

Both John and Anna’s many family and friends this week wish them all the very best of health and happiness following last weekend’s diamond anniversary celebrations.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media