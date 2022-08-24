Teenager rushed to hospital with head injury following Midlands street assault

A teenager was been hospitalised following an assault on a street in a Midlands town that left him with serious a head injury.

A young man in his late teens suffered injury during a suspected altercation with another person or persons, in Mountmellick last Thursday night, August 18.

It is understood that the youth's head was hit with an object that was “solid”. The incident happened on Church Street, off O'Connell Square, at approximately 9.50pm.

The young man was initially brought by ambulance to Midlands Regional Hospital Tullamore.

However his condition deteriorated over the weekend and he was transferred to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where treatment is reported to have improved his condition greatly.

The scene was examined by Gardaí following the attack, with an investigation into the assault now underway.

Gardaí say they are following a definite line of enquiry.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mountmellick or Portlaoise Garda Stations with any information.