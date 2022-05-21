Drugs with a street value of €400,000 seized by Gardai

Drugs worth almost half a million euro have been seized by Gardai.
Approximately 20 kilograms of cannabis with an estimated street value of €400,000 was detected by Revenue Officers on Thursday, May 19.
Long serving St Mel's College Longford principal to step down as successor is announced
The new principal of St Mel's College has been announced as long serving head teacher Declan Rowley prepares to step down after almost a decade at the helm.
Longford Gardaí arrest two disqualified drivers
Longford gardaí have seized two vehicles and arrested two disqualified drivers in the past week.
The discovery is part of ongoing investigations targeting individuals suspected to be involved in an organised crime group operating in the west Dublin area.
A number of subsequent searches were carried out as a result of this seizure.
The joint operation was conducted by the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), the Clondalkin Divisional Drugs Unit and personnel attached to the Revenue Customs Service.
Investigations are ongoing.
Tourism is Ireland’s largest indigenous industry and provides employment in every town and country in Ireland
Leo Varadkar TD has launched a new service with education and employment supports for refugees, those seeking asylum and migrants, and for employers building inclusive cultures
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.