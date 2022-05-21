Longford Gardaí arrest two disqualified drivers

Longford gardaí have seized two vehicles and arrested two disqualified drivers in the past week
Longford Roads Policing Unit were on patrol when they stopped two vehicles.
Gardaí using the mobility app discovered that the drivers in each incident were under court disqualification and shouldn't have been behind the wheel of their respective vehicles.
Both drivers were arrested and the vehicles were seized, with court proceedings to follow.
A man has been fined €150 after been found in the possession of cocaine in a Longford housing estate.
A man accused of assaulting another man and engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour in public has escaped criminal conviction.
