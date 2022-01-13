Search

13 Jan 2022

Gardai appeal for information on 'distinctive' bike as investigation into Ashling Murphy murder continues

Gardai are appealing for information on a 'distinctive' bike as a man remains detained in connection with the murder of a young woman who was out for a run in Tullamore on Wednesday.

Ashling Murphy was fatally assaulted along the canal bank at Cappincur, Tullamore on Wednesday at 4pm.

A postmortem has been completed the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

A man in his 40s remains detained at Tullamore Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

An Garda Síochána are appealing for any information on a Falcon Storm mountain bike with straight handlebars and distinctive yellow/green front forks (pictured above)

Book of condolence to open at Longford County Council for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

Members of the public will be able to relay their sympathy to the family of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy tomorrow when a book of condolence is opened tomorrow by Longford County Council.

Gardaí are appealing for any person with any information on this fatal assault to come forward.

Gardaí continue to appeal to any persons that were in the Cappincur/Canal walk area of Tullamore, County Offaly before 4pm, yesterday afternoon Wednesday, 12th January 2022, to make contact with them.

Gardai give update into investigation of murder of midlands teacher Ashling Murphy

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

