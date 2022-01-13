Book of condolence to open at Longford County Council for murdered Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy

A book of condolence is to be opened by Longford County Council following the murder of Offaly primary school teacher Ashling Murphy yesterday
Members of the public will be able to relay their sympathy to the family of murdered primary school teacher Ashling Murphy tomorrow when a book of condolence is opened tomorrow by Longford County Council.
Ms Murphy (23) was murdered yesterday in a random attack while exercising along a popular Tullamore canal walkway in broad daylight.
It's understood a book will be initially made available to sign for a short period of time at Longford County Council's headquarters tomorrow afternoon on Great Water Street before reverting to an online version thereafter.
Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Peggy Nolan said it was her hope to hold a vigil inside the county town's garden of remembrance over the coming days as a show of solidarity to the young woman's family.
A vigil has, meanwhile, been pencilled in to take place at the Market Square at 4pm on Saturday.
"She was going for a run," said Cllr Nolan.
"She had her work prepared for the next day at school and that light was turned off in a random act of violence."
Cllr Nolan said in her role as a mother and grandmother, her heart went out to the Murphy family as they attempt to cope with the loss of their much loved and respected daughter.
