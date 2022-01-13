Gardai give update into investigation of murder of midlands teacher Ashling Murphy

Gardai have given an update on the murder of Ashling Murphy on the banks of the Grand canal outside Tullamore on Wednesday.

A man in his 40s was arrested and remains detained at Tullamore Garda Station.

Shortly after 4pm Gardaí from Tullamore Garda Station attended the scene at Grand Canal Way at Cappincur in Tullamore following a call from a member of the public.

At scene Gardaí discovered Ashling Murphy with serious injuries. Medical attention was provided but despite the efforts of the medical team who attended, she tragically passed away.

Speaking to the media today, Superintendent Eamonn Curley, Tullamore Garda Station said gardai believe the injuries we are consistent with an assault.

The incident occurred between Boland Lough and Digby’s bridge. The area where the crime occurred is popular among Tullamore residents and is widely used for recreational purposes.

Superintendent Curley said, "the victim of this crime is Ashling Murphy a 23-year-old local lady from the Blueball area of Tullamore. Ashling was a school teacher in Durrow National School. Our thoughts and prayers are with Ashling’s family at this time and indeed the wider community, her teaching colleagues and the children she thought who are without their teacher toady. Personnel from our family liaison unit are providing ongoing support to the family.

"Immediately following the discovery of this crime a full scale Murder investigation was launched. The scene was sealed off and remains so where the Garda Technical Bureau are conducting a detailed forensic examination of the scene. The services of the state pathologist have been provided and the results of a post mortem examination are awaited."

Gardai have established an incident room at Tullamore Garda Station with a team of over 50 Gardaí assigned to the investigation. Personnel from Nationalist Specialist Units including the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation have been assigned to the investigation.

Superintendent Curley said 'no stone will be left unturned' in bringing the perpetrator of the crime to justice.

He continued, "At this stage there is no information that the victim and her killer were known to each other. From inquiries we have carried out to date we believe this crime was committed by one male who acted alone. As part of our investigation to date we have arrested a 40-year-old male and this person is currently detained at Tullamore Garda Station."

"I would like to add that we continue to retain an open mind in this investigation and I would like to appeal to the public for their assistance in that regard. Firstly, I would like to thank the public for their cooperation and assistance so far, information received from the public to date has assisted us in reaching the current stage of our investigation.

"I would also like to appeal to anyone who has not yet come forward who was on the Grand Canal Way on Wednesday 12th January 2022 between 3pm and 5pm. We would like to speak to you. We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen any person who was behaving unusual in that area. Any information you have however insignificant you may think it may be we need to hear from you.

"Were you on the Grand Canal way between 3pm and 5pm yesterday or have you any information about this incident. Please contact us at Tullamore Garda Station on 0579327600 or any indeed Garda Station, or if you wish the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666111. I would like to reassure the public that all any information received will be treated in the strictest confidence.

"Finally, our thoughts and prayers are with Ashling’s family at this time," said Superintendent Curley.