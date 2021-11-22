Search

22/11/2021

Discussion on the future of Catholic Church in Ireland

Discussion on the future of Catholic Church in Ireland

Pope Francis at Croke Park in 2018

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

The future of the Catholic Church in Ireland will be discussed by Sunday Times columnist and Iona Institute founder David Quinn in conversation with Senator Rónán Mullen in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon on Tuesday, November 23 at 7.30pm.

“Ireland and the Church: where we’ve come from, where we’re going,” is being organised by the Iona Institute. All are welcome and admission is free.

“Irish society has changed enormously and in a very short space of time,” said Senator Mullen.

He added, “Covid-19 came along when the Church’s role was already greatly weakened, and some people who stopped going to Mass during the worst of the pandemic may not return.

“But the Church has shown remarkable resilience over time. For believers and non-believers, its ideas about life and living have shaped much if not all of what we still hold dear.

“By taking on the big questions about the meaning of life that never go away, the Church touches something deep in us.”
Places will be more limited than usual because of the need to follow public health guidelines at the event.

Those planning to attend are asked to book their place by emailing info@ionainstitute.ie  or phoning 01 6619204.

Arva saddened by death of 'fantastic dressmaker and lady' Margaret McCabe

Late Margaret McCabe (née Murray), Corlespratten, Arva, Cavan

Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford black and white photographic gems

Longford farmers out in force at IFA's Save Irish Farming campaign

Longford mourns passing of creative and talented lady Josephine Donlon

Late Josephine Donlon (née Casey), Lehery, Lanesboro, Longford

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media