Discussion on the future of Catholic Church in Ireland

Pope Francis at Croke Park in 2018
The future of the Catholic Church in Ireland will be discussed by Sunday Times columnist and Iona Institute founder David Quinn in conversation with Senator Rónán Mullen in the Abbey Hotel, Roscommon on Tuesday, November 23 at 7.30pm.
“Ireland and the Church: where we’ve come from, where we’re going,” is being organised by the Iona Institute. All are welcome and admission is free.
“Irish society has changed enormously and in a very short space of time,” said Senator Mullen.
He added, “Covid-19 came along when the Church’s role was already greatly weakened, and some people who stopped going to Mass during the worst of the pandemic may not return.
“But the Church has shown remarkable resilience over time. For believers and non-believers, its ideas about life and living have shaped much if not all of what we still hold dear.
“By taking on the big questions about the meaning of life that never go away, the Church touches something deep in us.”
Places will be more limited than usual because of the need to follow public health guidelines at the event.
Those planning to attend are asked to book their place by emailing info@ionainstitute.ie or phoning 01 6619204.
