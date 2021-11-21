Down Memory Lane | A gallery of Longford black and white photographic gems

In this trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of black and white photographic memories from 2001, including the Ardagh senior citizens party, St Mel's Musical Society, Meán Scoil Mhuire and the Credit Union.
Caption: Meán Scoil Mhuire, Longford are French Night table quiz winners: Scoil Mhuire, Longford team of Grainne Fox, Kathleen Gorman, Teresa Foley and Karen Browne which won the Table Quiz contest at the annual 'French Night' organised by the Midland Branch of the French teachers association in Carrick-on-Shannon
IFA Rural Development Chairman Michael Biggins has welcomed the roll-out of GLAS payments to 34,000 participants under the scheme.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.