Down Memory Lane | Moyne All-Ireland champions and Longford Association in London dinner dance from 2001

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 2001, including the Longford Association in London annual dinner dance, Moyne Community School All-Ireland ladies football champions and Colmcille singer winning an All-Ireland Scór title.
Caption: All-Ireland Champions: 2001 - The Moyne Community School senior ladies football team who beat Boherbue C.S. By the comfortable margin of seven points in the 'A' final at Borrisokane. Back row from left: Lisa Mulligan, Denise Murtagh, Linda McKeon, Michelle Kilkenny, Sarah Reynolds, Edel McKeon, Caroline Doyle. Front row: Patricia Reilly, Aideen McGarry, Alison McKeon, Eimear McGlade (captain), Karen Reilly, Sharon Treacy, Edel Harrington, Laura Magarahan. The joint team managers Louise Killian and John Masterson deserve great credit for all their hard work in guiding the school to All-Ireland glory
Gardaí have arrested three men as part of an ongoing investigation into the gangland shooting of a hitman with links to Longford more than two years ago.
County Librarian Mary Carleton Reynolds, County Archivist Martin Morris, Fireside Tales author and historian Jude Flynn, and Longford MD Cathaoirleach Cllr Peggy Nolan for last year's launch
The late Ellen Leddy (née O'Connor), Barry Road, Kenagh, Longford and formerly Glenastar Ardagh Co Limerick
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.