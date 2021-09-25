Down Memory Lane | Longford's marathon women run for Chernobyl in 1999 and Declan Nerney guest at St Christopher's Sports Day

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, recalling the visit of country music star Declan Nerney to the St Christopher's Sports Day, a group of Longford ladies taking part in the Dublin City Marathon to raise funds for Chernobyl, the Moyne CS student of the year awards and we've also a great photo of bringing home the turf from Ballinamuck.
Caption: These women from Longford were snapped by our photographer Joe McDonagh as they prepared to travel to Dublin for the Dublin City Marathon. The ladies were running for the Chernobyl Fund
