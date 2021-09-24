Search

24/09/2021

Down Memory Lane | Great photos from 1999 as Longford rolled out red carpet for President Mary McAleese and vintage fair time in Abbeyshrule

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, recalling the visit of President Mary McAleese to Edgeworthstown, Connolly Barracks in Longford town, Ardagh and Ballinamuck. We've also some great photos from the Abbeyshrule Vintage Fair.

Caption: Abbeyshrule Vintage Fair: Ned Kiernan and Marissa Kiernan from Granard

