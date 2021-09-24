Down Memory Lane | Great photos from 1999 as Longford rolled out red carpet for President Mary McAleese and vintage fair time in Abbeyshrule

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 1999, recalling the visit of President Mary McAleese to Edgeworthstown, Connolly Barracks in Longford town, Ardagh and Ballinamuck. We've also some great photos from the Abbeyshrule Vintage Fair.
Caption: Abbeyshrule Vintage Fair: Ned Kiernan and Marissa Kiernan from Granard
Eugene Fitzpatrick, his wife Deirdre & children, Ruth (7) & Conor (6), Farm Development award winners at the NDC & Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards. They are with Olympic gold medallist Kellie Harrington
Some of the cast of Backstage Youth Theatre 2021 rehearsing for Group House Wedding - which will be staged this weekend at Backstage Theatre
