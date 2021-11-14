Down Memory Lane | Lovely photos from Granard GAA dinner dance and Santa's visit to Longford in 2000

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 2000, recalling the visit of Santa Claus to Longford Slashers, Eurovision winner Charlie McGettigan entertaining guests at the St Joseph's Hospital annual Christmas party, the Granard GAA dinner dance and a special Ruby Wedding Anniversary celebration.
Caption: Santa's visit to Longford - Christmas 2000: The going was a little tough for Sarah Devine who was assisted by her mum, Patricia, while sisters Eimear and Ann Marie took the meeting with Santa in their stride
A judge called into question a man's alleged 'poor English' following a public order incident at a car park in Longford town
Longford had the lowest number of home completions of any local authority between July and September of this year.
ICSA representatives are seeking an immediate allocation of €50m to fund ICSA’s Beef Carbon Efficiency Scheme
