Down Memory Lane | A selection of Longford photographic gems from two decades ago

Caption: 2001 - Battery Road Youth Club: Members of the Battery Road Youth Club pictured during rehearsals for the Ecumenical concert – front row: Jacqueline Glendenning, Amanda Stewart, Movag White, middle row: Rachel Stewart, Daphne Howard, Lynsey Bennett, Annelca Glendenning, back row: Aoife Maloney and Louise Bell while Kirsti McCormack is missing from picture
Longford County Council is delighted to confirm that its Strategy and Guidance Documents on Rural Working Hubs has now been shortlisted for two separate awards.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.