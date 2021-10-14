Search

14/10/2021

Down Memory Lane | A selection of Longford photographic gems from two decades ago

Longford Leader reporter

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

In this week's trip Down Memory Lane in Longford, we feature a selection of photographic memories from 2001, recalling the opening of the new Grafters Hair Co in Longford town, the Kenagh GAA dinner dance, members of the Battery Youth Club preparing for a concert, sixth class at Gaigue National School and Ballinalee's Mick Cahill and his bid to top the charts.

Caption: 2001 - Battery Road Youth Club: Members of the Battery Road Youth Club pictured during rehearsals for the Ecumenical concert – front row: Jacqueline Glendenning, Amanda Stewart, Movag White, middle row: Rachel Stewart, Daphne Howard, Lynsey Bennett, Annelca Glendenning, back row: Aoife Maloney and Louise Bell while Kirsti McCormack is missing from picture

