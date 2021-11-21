Longford mourns passing of creative and talented lady Josephine Donlon

Sadness abounded Lanesboro and Ballymahon when the news broke of the death at the Regional Hospital, Tullamore on Friday, November 5 of Josephine Donlon, Lehery.

Josie, as she was best known, was a native of Newtowncashel, and she was predeceased by her parents, and by her sisters Annie-Mai, Mary and Cathy and by her brother John.

Josie had great foresight and was an extremely creative and talented lady.

For a lady that suffered ill-health for a number of years she had a wonderful and vibrant personality. Her courage, strength and attitude was always filled with positivity. She was renowned for having the warmest of hearts.

Josie’s passing left a great void in the hearts and minds of everyone that knew her. We will fondly remember Josie for all her qualities and be mindful of the happiness she brought to so many during her life.

Her remains reposed at Glennon’s Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 9 before her removal to St Mary’s Church, Lanesboro for the Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday, November 10. Burial took place afterwards to Killashee Cemetery.

To her husband Patsy, daughters Jean Rowe (Wexford) and Leisa (Lehery), son Mark (Dublin), sisters Liza and Margie, brothers Barney and Jimmy, daughter-in-law Suneetha, son-in-law Derek, grandchildren Chris, Eve, Darragh, Ben, Khali and Dylan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends, we extend our deepest sympathy.