Search

14/11/2021

Gardaí in midlands investigating second serious assault and urge people not to share video footage of incident

Gardaí in midlands investigating second serious assault and urge people not to share video footage of incident

Gardaí in midlands investigating second serious assault and urge people not to share video footage of incident

Reporter:

Longford Leader reporter

Email:

newsroom@longfordleader.ie

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a second serious assault in the midlands which resulted in a man in his 40s being hospitalised where his condition is described as serious but stable. Gardai have also requested that phone footage of the incident not be shared online.

Gardaí in Longford investigating the serious assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning Saturday, November 13, on Main Street, Ballymahon have made an arrest. The injured party remains in a critical condition and investigations are ongoing.

Longford gardaí make arrest in Ballymahon assault investigation as injured party remains in critical condition

Public urged to keep watchful eye on fuel as gardaí probe series of north Longford thefts

Farmers, local business owners and motorists are being advised to secure their fuel tanks as gardaí look to solve a number of thefts of diesel from vehicles in north Longford.

Meanwhile, midlands gardaí are also investigating an assault which occurred on Main Street, Portlaoise in the early hours of  Saturday, November 13.

A male, aged in his 40s, was seriously injured during the incident.

He was taken to Midland Regional Hospital Portlaoise and was later transferred to St James’ Hospital, Dublin.

His condition is described as serious but stable.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward. Gardaí are particularly appealing to any persons that were near the junction of Main Street and Church Street in Portlaoise between 3am and 3.30am on Saturday, November 13 to make contact with them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 8674100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Investigations are ongoing. 

Investigating gardaí are aware of video footage of the incident and the aftermath currently circulating online. They are requesting that people do not share this material.

Newtowncashel garda joins twin brother in raising over €24,000 for charity #DoingitforGráinne

Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.

Longford boutique Fabiani crowned National Store of the Year 2021

Longford boutique Fabiani is celebrating this morning after fending off a host of high street giants to be crowned National Store of the Year 2021.Fabiani, a luxury independent fashion outlet, secured the top award at the five-star Intercontinental Hotel in Dublin last night.

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media