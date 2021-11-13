Longford gardaí make arrest in Ballymahon assault investigation as injured party remains in critical condition
Gardaí in Longford investigating the serious assault that occurred in the early hours of this morning Saturday, November 13, 2021 on Main Street, Ballymahon have made an arrest.
A man (19 years) was arrested this afternoon and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Longford Garda station.
The injured party remains in a critical condition and investigations are ongoing.
Newtowncashel garda joins twin brother in raising over €24,000 for charity #DoingitforGráinne
Twin brothers, Don and Gary Beattie, recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040.
Longford gardaí make arrest in Ballymahon assault investigation as injured party remains in critical condition
Twin brothers Don (left) and Gary Beattie recently shaved their heads in aid of three charities and to-date, they’ve managed to raise €24,040 as part of their 'Doing it for Gráinne' campaign
Longford gardaí appeal for witnesses after male in his late teens suffers serious head injuries in Ballymahon assault incident
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.