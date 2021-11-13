Longford gardaí appeal for witnesses after male in his late teens suffers serious head injuries in Ballymahon assault incident
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following an assault incident in Ballymahon, Co Longford in the early hours of Saturday, November 13 2021.
The assault occurred on Main Street, Ballymahon at approximately 3:20am.
A male aged in his late teens suffered serious head injuries and was removed by ambulance to Mullingar Hospital for treatment.
Investigating Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the Main Street Ballymahon area between 2:00am and 4:00am on the 13th November 2021, to come forward.
They are also appealing to anyone with camera footage (including dash cam) to make it available to them.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
This investigation is ongoing.
