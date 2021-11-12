Search

12/11/2021

Longford among the awards at SuperValu Tidy Towns competition

Longford among the awards at SuperValu Tidy Towns competition

Longford among the awards at SuperValu Tidy Towns competition

Longford figured prominently among the awards as the results of the 2021 SuperValu Tidy Towns competition were announced at a scaled-back event held in the RDS today.

Abbeyshrule, Newtowncashel and Longford Town were the recipients of awards and medals for their trojan efforts as the Tidy Towns competition made a welcome return after being postponed in 2020 owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ennis, Co Clare, with 355 marks, was named as Ireland’s Tidiest Town for 2021 by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD and Ray Kelly, Marketing Director of SuperValu, the competition’s sponsor for the 30th year.

Longford's County Award winner was once again Abbeyshrule, and their 350 marks was just five behind national winner Ennis. The Abbeyshrule Tidy Towns committee were also the recipients of a Gold Medal Award. 

Longford has a great tradition in the Tidy Towns competition. Abbeyshrule, of course, were the 2012 National winners, with Ardagh capturing the accolade in 1998 and 1989, and Newtowncashel were the first Longford village to win the national crown in 1980. 

Newtowncashel, with 342 marks, received Highly Commended and Bronze Medal Awards for 2021, while Longford Town who were awarded 330 marks were bestowed with Commended and Bronze Medal awards. 

County Awards Winner (€1,000)
Abbeyshrule 

County Awards Highly Commended (€800) 
Newtowncashel 

County Awards Commended (€500)
Longford Town

Gold Medal Award (€900)
Category A - Abbeyshrule 

Bronze Medal Awards (€400)
Category A - Newtowncashel 
Category F - Longford Town

